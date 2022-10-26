Create

WWE fans and superstars react to The Rock's daughter Ava Raine's shocking WWE NXT debut

By Israel Lutete
Modified Oct 26, 2022 09:01 AM IST
Ava Raine has finally made her NXT debut
Ava Raine seems destined to shine on NXT

The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson made her long-awaited televised debut on the latest episode of WWE NXT under the ring name Ava Raine. She was revealed to be the newest member of The Schism.

Raine signed with WWE in 2020 at the age of 18. She's a fourth-generation wrestler, the great-granddaughter of High Chief Peter Maivia, and the grandchild of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson.

During an in-ring segment on this week's episode of NXT involving Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid, Ava Raine removed her yellow mask to reveal herself as the group's newest member. She stated that the love and acceptance The Schism have showed her defies any preconceived notions of who she's supposed to be and that they complete her.

Wrestling fans and superstars flocked to Twitter to react to Ava's WWE debut in a series of tweets. One fan stated that Shawn Michaels fails at simple booking, while others stated that they did not expect her to debut in this manner.

You can check out the reactions below:

I begged for MONTHS to give us a tag team of Alba Fyre and Ava Raine and you do THIS instead!?You fail at simple booking HBK! 😂😂😂 #WWENXT
That’s how she’s gonna debut?! Oh wow. Ava Raine is here. #WWENXT
😱😱 i did not expect that at all! Ava Raine is Red Hoodie?? #WWENXT
Let’s try to not “The Rock’s daughter” her too hard and let Ava Raine build an identity of her own.
That’s not how I pictured Ava Raine debuting, especially after the one promo she cut on the live event but it’s about damn time she finally did though. #WWENXT
Ooooop AVA RAINE I’m shooketh 🦅 #WWENXT
WHAT?!? #WWENXT
🥲 beyond proud. twitter.com/wwe/status/158…
😈BEAUTIFUL!!! @AvaRaineWWE #PROUD #WWENXT ❤️🤟🏽🖤
The Rock calling HBK RIGHT NOW like “You wanna tell me what the hell you’re doing???” #WWENXT https://t.co/JEdPuUAhkt
The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Ava Raine are 4th Generation Wrestlers that have been on WWE TV.The Samoan Dynasty just keeps on growing. #WWENXT https://t.co/dxfyvEGWRx
The Rock backstage at NXT right now. #WWENXT https://t.co/1OZBf3lFn6

It'll be interesting to see how Raine does in WWE and what is in store for The Schism in the coming weeks.

What was your reaction to Ava Raine's surprise NXT debut? Sound off in the comments below!

