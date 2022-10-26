The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson made her long-awaited televised debut on the latest episode of WWE NXT under the ring name Ava Raine. She was revealed to be the newest member of The Schism.
Raine signed with WWE in 2020 at the age of 18. She's a fourth-generation wrestler, the great-granddaughter of High Chief Peter Maivia, and the grandchild of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson.
During an in-ring segment on this week's episode of NXT involving Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid, Ava Raine removed her yellow mask to reveal herself as the group's newest member. She stated that the love and acceptance The Schism have showed her defies any preconceived notions of who she's supposed to be and that they complete her.
Wrestling fans and superstars flocked to Twitter to react to Ava's WWE debut in a series of tweets. One fan stated that Shawn Michaels fails at simple booking, while others stated that they did not expect her to debut in this manner.
It'll be interesting to see how Raine does in WWE and what is in store for The Schism in the coming weeks.
