Eric Young was one of the multiple Superstars who got released by WWE three months back. The Superstars were released owing to budget cuts by the company after the COVID-19 Pandemic hit.

Former 24/7 Champion Eric Young was one of the biggest IMPACT Superstars before he left to join WWE. While he made a major impact in NXT as part of a stable called Sanity, his run on the main roster was beyond terrible.

Eric Young, who was a former Impact World Champion, was not given any feud or program while on the main roster. His occasional tv appearances were merely as the 'job' guy.

The World Class Maniac returned to IMPACT wrestling at Slammiversary 2020. He recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet and talked about his opinion of Vince McMahon. Young revealed that he feels it is the company's loss if they couldn't even find 5 minutes for him.

Eric Young also talked about Vince McMahon and said that he has failed as a leader for not recognizing Young's talent.

“I’m not bitter in any way. One person made a massive mistake and I’m not the first person he’s made a mistake on, I will not be the last and that’s it,”

Eric Young also takes about the creative process in WWE.

“It’s impossible to be creative, it’s impossible to get ahead, it’s impossible to feel like you have a foothold in your career at all. The whole time you’re there you are just trying to fix other people’s mistakes, that’s what it feels like.” (H/T: Sescoops)

Eric Young takes a shot at Vince McMahon

He also took a direct shot at Vince McMahon expressing how disappointed he was in The Chairman.

“If you have a 3-hour television show, pro-wrestling television show, and you can’t find something for me to do then you are failing as a leader,” Young said. “Plain and simple. You failed your company. You failed the shareholders, you failed the fans and you failed yourself.”

Eric Young returned to IMPACT wrestling as the mystery participant in the fatal 5-way match for the World title at Slammiversary. The former Champion is now embroiled in a feud with Eddie Edwards.