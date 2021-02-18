'You find the SOB that did that' - Stephanie McMahon was attacked with a baseball at WWE show 

It can sometimes be a very challenging task to manage the fans at a WWE show. Fans often do foolish things in the heat of the moment, and one such incident happened back in the day during Kurt Angle's first WWE stint.

During the latest episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows, Kurt Angle revealed Vince McMahon's reaction to Stephanie McMahon being attacked with a baseball at a show.

Kurt Angle's Olympic gold medal incidentally got stolen during the same night, and instead of calling the police, the former WWE Champion contacted Vince McMahon. Kurt Angle knew that the WWE boss was livid about what happened to Stephanie McMahon earlier during the show.

Here's what Kurt Angle revealed about the Stephanie McMahon incident from the WWE show:

"This is crazy. So, I was going to call the police, and I called Vince McMahon instead because earlier that night during the show, Stephanie McMahon walked out down the ramp, and someone threw a baseball at her, and Vince McMahon went to security and said, 'You find the SOB that did that. I don't care how much money it takes; you tell fans, you keep offering money until they say yes.'"

Vince McMahon told the security team to find the person who threw the baseball at his daughter, and the WWE CEO was willing to spend a lot of money to find the culprit.

"100 dollars, you know if they don't want to do it for 100, 200, 300, 400, 500. So, security was going around asking the fans, and they weren't going to tell, and they ended up doing a really high number, and one of the fans said, 'He did it.' So, I was thinking in my mind, 'Vince could do this for me right now.'"

There have been various instances in the past where fans have assaulted WWE wrestlers and personalities during the shows. While getting physical with the performers is, in itself, wholly wrong, throwing a baseball at Vince McMahon's daughter seems like a death wish if you ask us.

Fans aren't allowed to be at wrestling shows due to the pandemic; however, when the gates eventually do open, the story above is a disclaimer for anyone who intends on pulling off an ill-advised stunt.

