"You fu**ing b**ch!" - The Iron Sheik once got angry on former Women's Champion, says WWE Hall of Famer

The Iron Sheik once went off on WWE legend The Fabulous Moolah, as per Greg Valentine.

Sheik's passing has left the pro-wrestling world in mourning as he was one of the most beloved figures in the business. The WWE legend was involved in his fair share of memorable incidents outside the squared circle.

While speaking with Title Match Wrestling, WWE veteran Greg Valentine shared a hilarious story involving The Iron Sheik and The Fabulous Moolah. The incident in question saw Sheik getting angry with Moolah. Here's what Valentine said:

"So, we just been on a long a** trip coming from US somewhere and landed in Calgary, rented a car, had smuggled the weed in, because weed was bad in Canada. You had to be careful. He's rolling up a joint back there and she's looking like, she could smell it but it wouldn't lit up yet. Finally, she lights it up and then he passes it to me and I take it. She's there by the right window and she goes like this. Then she rolled down the window, and The Sheik goes, 'What the fu*k are you doing? Don't let that smoke out, that's precious. You fuc*ing b*tch!' He went off on her!" [0:30-1:30]

The Iron Sheik became a massive heel during his second WWE stint

Sheik's second WWE run lasted from 1983 to 1987. During this period, he was one of the most hated heels in pro-wrestling. He was instrumental in the birth of Hulkamania, with Hogan beating him for the WWE Championship at MSG in 1984.

Sheik went on to feud with some of the biggest babyfaces on WWE TV, including Sgt. Slaughter and The U.S. Express. Slaughter inducted Sheik into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

