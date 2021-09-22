"You can't get clout" - Alexa Bliss hits back at top journalist following WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss has responded to reports suggesting that 1,500 fans left the arena during her segment with Charlotte Flair on WWE RAW.

In one of her latest tweets, Alexa Bliss wrote that wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer cannot "get clout" off her and Flair's segment. Bliss then asked The Wrestling Observer journalist to move on and also used hashtags that suggested he might be lying and is embarrassing himself with such claims.

Here's the tweet from Alexa Bliss where she hit back at Dave Meltzer for his claims after this week's episode of RAW:

Meltzer reportedly claimed on The Wrestling Observer Radio that a large portion of the WWE Universe left the building during Bliss and Flair's segment. However, that doesn't seem to be the case, as Bliss herself denied such reports.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair had an incredible segment on WWE RAW in the lead-up to Extreme Rules

The ongoing rivalry between Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair seems to have taken a heated turn on RAW. On last week's show, Bliss gifted Flair her own version of a stuffed doll similar to Lilly.

This week on RAW, Flair joined Bliss on an episode of "Alexa's Playground" and did her usual introduction. The RAW Women's Champion was the playdate for Bliss on the show and joined the segment.

"Without a title, who is @MsCharlotteWWE ? I don't need to play mind games with you to expose your insecurities. They're stamped right on your forehead. You are just so TERRIFIED of the #WWERaw Women's Championship moving on without you." @AlexaBliss_WWE



The segment itself received a lot of reaction from the WWE Universe and both women made several incredible comebacks to each other. The segment ended with Flair ripping apart the stuffed doll named Charly.

In the aftermath of her feud against Eva Marie, Alexa Bliss is now determined to get her hands on the RAW Women's Championship for the fourth time in her career. Bliss will be facing Flair for the title at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view and will be aiming for a dominant win over The Queen.

