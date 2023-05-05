"You the goat," "our champion" - fans react to 6-time champion cryptically manifesting another title run

Fans have reacted to Asuka cryptically manifesting another title run as the women's champion.

Asuka enjoyed a dominant run during her initial years in the WWE. When she was on NXT, she was unstoppable and went on an impressive undefeated streak. Even after she made it onto the main roster, she instantly found success as she won the Women's Royal Rumble match. The Empress of Tomorrow would then win the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles and even the Women's Tag Team Championship.

However, she seems to have been stuck in a rut as of late. The 41-year-old hasn't won gold in quite some time. However, it looks like she is ready for another title run.

Asuka recently took to Twitter to post a video of herself walking to the ring as RAW Women's Champion. It seemed like the Empress of Tomorrow was trying to manifest another title run.

Fans were quick to reply and react to Asuka's cryptic tweet. Check out some of the reactions below:

One fan asked if Asuka was going to win a title at an upcoming premium live event:

Another fan called Asuka than current champions Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

Why did former women's champion Asuka's streak need to end at WrestleMania 34?

Asuka carried a massive undefeated streak from her NXT days into her WrestleMania 34 match against Charlotte Flair. However, to the shock of many fans, Flair ended Asuka's streak, and she was never pushed the same way again.

On a recent episode of the Oh... You Didn't Know? Podcast Road Dogg opened up about the decision to end Asuka's undefeated streak.

"Either you’re gonna put Asuka over, and she maintains that thing, or you’re gonna put Charlotte over, and holy mackerel, she’s broken the streak, and the streak only goes for so long... If you’re gonna beat Asuka, who you gonna give that carrot to? Because she’s undefeated and so somebody who beats her, you better be looking to do something with, and of course, we were looking to do something with Charlotte always."

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Five years ago, Charlotte Flair and Asuka faced off at Wrestlemania 34.



I'm still convinced Asuka should have won here. Five years ago, Charlotte Flair and Asuka faced off at Wrestlemania 34.I'm still convinced Asuka should have won here. https://t.co/h69yxOlmnM

It would've been interesting to see what would've happened had Asuka's streak continued after WrestleMania 34.

Do you want to see Asuka win a title again? Sound off in the comments section.

