'You are not going to make any money getting high' - Jim Ross reveals details of Jeff Hardy's first WWE departure

Jim Ross sat down with Conrad Thompson for another informative episode of the Grilling JR podcast on AdFreeShows.com. While the main topic of discussion was WrestleMania XX, the show also highlighted several other stories from that timeframe.

Jeff Hardy left WWE for the first time in 2003, and Jim Ross recalled what happened leading up to "The Charismatic Enigma's" WWE departure.

Jim Ross revealed that Jeff Hardy was in denial about his substance abuse issues. Hardy was going through a rough phase in life, and Jim Ross decided to have a conversation with the superstar at a TV taping.

"Total denial. Jeff was in total denial. Like a lot of substance abusers, he just didn't perceive that he had a big problem. It's nothing I can't handle. And so, you know, I remember sitting down and talking with him at a TV after the drug test and so forth, and him appearing to be affected, not in the right frame of mind, you know, on whatever pills he was taking."

'Is that your final answer?' Jim Ross on Jeff Hardy's response to WWE's proposal

Jim Ross stated that WWE had a zero-tolerance policy regarding substance abuse, and Jeff Hardy was given the option to join a rehabilitation facility. Jeff Hardy's pro wrestling career was spiraling out of control, and Jim Ross confronted the superstar with a series of tough questions.

"And I said, you know, 'We have this theory here, we either solve problems, or we eliminate them. The way we are going to solve your problem, if you agree, is that we are going to send you to rehab and help you with your (problem). Why are you doing this? Why are you purposely valuing getting high over your career? You are not going to make any money getting high. You can make a lot of money as Jeff Hardy the Superstar."

Jeff Hardy was due for a singles push, but the superstar had to sign up for a rehabilitation program first. Hardy turned down WWE's proposal, and he was subsequently released from the company.

"And he was getting a singles opportunity coming up; he had great charisma, as we all know. Phenomenal performer. He said, 'I'm not going to rehab.' I said, 'Is that your final answer? Do you want to think about this? Get back to me later today because we have got to decide today.' 'No, I'm not going.' Alright then. Basically, what you're telling us is that you're done because we can't continue this way. It's not an option. We just can't do it. So, you know, he was wrecking corvettes, and he was missing death—multiple times."

Jeff Hardy is one of the most beloved WWE stars of all time, and Ross noted that the former tag team champion also had many admirers backstage in WWE.

Hardy eventually managed to overcome his addiction issues with the help of a strong support structure, and Jim Ross was glad to see the multiple-time WWE champion get his life back on track.

"He was so well-liked there. Jeff was a lovable guy, and I'm so happy he's got that s*** under control. That's a blessing for him and his family. He didn't believe he had a problem. He's an old red neck. A country boy who just didn't want to, maybe it's a sign of weakness that I'm admitting to it. So what? Now, it's a whole different mindset on people talking about those who have drug and alcohol issues. Different deal."

Jim Ross also explained why WWE was hesitant about pushing Jeff Hardy into the world title picture in 2003.

