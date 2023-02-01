"You are not going to WrestleMania" - Toxic Attraction members belittle current champion leading to a backstage brawl on WWE show

On the latest episode of the developmental brand, Toxic Attraction members Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin mocked current NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, leading to a brutal backstage brawl.

The duo has been on Perez's tail, claiming that they would restore order to the developmental brand without their former leader, Mandy Rose.

Tonight on NXT, Jayne & Dolin met Roxanne Perez in a backstage split interview, only to send a warning and insult to her. The interviewer, Vic, asked the NXT Women's Champion about being the youngest person ever in the Royal Rumble.

She noted that being in front of a massive crowd was incredible and overwhelming. But Jacy Jayne interrupted Perez and teased her because she didn't win.

"You are not going to WrestleMania; you are going to Vengeance Day to lose the NXT title," Jayne said.

Gigi Dolin reminded the 21-year-old star that she didn't win the Royal Rumble, probably because the duo put her through a table last week.

Since Jayne and Dolin kept cutting Perez's interview off, she walked off. Toxic Attraction pointed to themselves when they both mentioned that "we" would become the NXT Women's Champion. As they tried to talk, Roxanne Perez ran in from off-camera and attacked both bullies.

Roxanne Perez will face Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin in a triple-threat match on Vengeance Day for the NXT Women's Championship.

Do you think either of the Toxic Attraction members will win the NXT title from Perez? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE NXT with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes