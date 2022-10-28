Former WWE 24/7 Champion Madcap Moss wants to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the blue brand for over two years and it seems like there is no one that can stop The Tribal Chief. After becoming Universal Champion, he defeated several superstars before beating Brock Lesnar and unifying the WWE and Universal titles.

Madcap Moss, who is currently on the blue brand, is trying to make a name for himself on the main roster. In a recent appearance for WWE Dutch, a fan asked Moss who he would like to face if he could get an instant title shot. The 33-year-old superstar named Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship:

"If I could pick one, you got to go with The Head of The Table, Roman Reigns. I would take my shot. He's the absolute best in this industry right now. There is no doubt about that, but anyone can get got. You know, that's kinda what Logan Paul is saying right now, man. You know, we'll see. He'll get his shot at Crown Jewel, we'll see if he can take it. I'm really curious to see that match, but yeah, if I had to pick one, you got to aim for the top." (25:16 to 25:47)

It will be interesting to see if Moss can do the impossible and dethrone Reigns, who has been champion for over 750 days.

Roman Reigns will be making his 7th title defense of the year against Logan Paul

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns began feuding with Brock Lesnar. However, the scheduled match between the two got postponed. Reigns' first title defense of the year was against Seth Rollins, which he lost via disqualification. His second defense was against Goldberg, which he won via referee stoppage.

Reigns unified both world titles in his third defense when he defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. After Mania, he defended his titles against Riddle.

Reigns' fifth title defense was at SummerSlam, where he defeated Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match.

In September, the Tribal Chief faced one of his biggest challenges in the form of Drew McIntyre. His sixth title defense was against the Scottish Warrior at WWE Clash at the Castle. During the closing moments, Solo Sikoa assisted Reigns to secure the win.

Last month, Logan Paul called out The Tribal Chief and issued a challenge for WWE Crown Jewel. In November, Reigns will be making his seventh title defense of the year against 'The Maverick' Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia.

Do you think Logan Paul can defeat Reigns for the titles? Sound off in the comments section.

