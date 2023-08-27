"You got the s*x appeal of a clogged toilet" - Popular WWE star questions The Miz's relationship with Maryse

WWE star LA Knight had some tough words for The Miz after this week's episode of SmackDown.

Knight is scheduled to clash with The A-Lister at Payback on Saturday, September 2. The Miz has been irate with Knight's rise in WWE since SummerSlam and called him "flavor of the month." This led to the two men confronting each other a few times in the weeks leading up to the Premium Live Event.

This week on SmackDown LowDown, Knight called out his Payback opponent. He noted that The Miz likes to boast about his wife. However, LA claimed that it was unbelievable how The A-Lister managed to land Maryse, given his lack of attractiveness.

"He talks about his wife. He always wants to brag about his wife, doesn't he? I gotta tell you what man. I gotta hand it to you. It is a major accomplishment for you to have bagged her. Because here is the deal man. You got the s*x appeal of a clogged toilet as far as I'm concerned." [From 2:35 - 2:47]

LA Knight predicted a win against The Miz at Payback

During the same conversation, LA Knight also fired a warning for The Miz. He reminded fans how his opponent has fallen victim to his finisher Blunt Force Trauma twice in the past.

"I go ahead and I look at Payback as an opportunity for you. All I've seen so far is that you got dropped on your head two times, and what did you do to me? Have you done anything to me? Na, na, na. Because you can't touch me." [From 2:50 - 3:00]

Knight claimed that the former WWE Champion couldn't touch him because he was at the top of his game at the moment.

