"You gotta earn the spot" - Booker T on released WWE star saying the company never believed in her 

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently commented on Dana Brooke, who stated that the company never believed in her.

The former 24/7 Champion recently signed with TNA Wrestling under the ring name Ash By Elegance. She was released by WWE in September last year alongside numerous talents, including Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Mansoor, and Mace. In a recent interview, Brooke spoke about the Stamford-based company's lack of belief and confidence in her.

On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T weighed in on Dana Brooke's comments by stating that he doesn't agree with what she said. The wrestling legend believes that WWE gave her many chances, but the fans weren't behind her.

"Personally, I don't look at it that way. I thought Dana Brooke had a lot of chances to actually get over with the fans. That's what I always talk about as far as people looking for the company to write something for them, looking for the company to give them the ball and let them do this, you know, win the title, all that kind of stuff. I always thought, I'm serious and I'm just saying this, I always thought you make the company write for you by going out there and making the fans come up out their d**n seats," said Booker T. [47:08-47:55]

He added that stars have to earn the spot and that the former WWE Superstar would fail to outperform her opponents.

"You gotta earn the spot. I mean, do you see Dana Brooke going out and outperforming Sasha Banks? Charlotte? Bayley? Asuka? Do you see her going out there and outshining any of those girls? When you're in a match, you get that opportunity. I've seen Dana Brooke in several matches, that's what I'm talking about. When you're in a match you get a chance to prove how good you are in the match, whether you go up or down." [48:47-49:28]

Booker T made his WWE in-ring return at last year's Royal Rumble

It's been almost one year since the six-time world champion competed in a match in WWE. Booker T was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble last year, which was his first match in years. This year's show is set to take place next Saturday, and many top stars, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre have already declared themselves in the bout.

At the same event, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Univeral Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton. This year's Royal Rumble could turn out to be a memorable show, and it'll be interesting to see what goes down.

