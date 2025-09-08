  • home icon
  • "You guys are jerks" - 45-year-old female legend calls out WWE for one big reason

By Soumik Datta
Published Sep 08, 2025 16:45 GMT
A female WWE legend is unhappy with the company for one major reason. On social media, she called out the Stamford-based promotion and also advocated for Kevin Thorn.

Shelly Martinez worked with the Stamford-based company as part of the ECW brand, under the ring name Ariel. She signed a developmental contract with the company in 2005 and started under OVW as "Shelly". The following year, the 45-year-old joined ECW as Ariel and was originally part of a vampire faction with Gangrel and Kevin Thorn.

Martinez and Thorn eventually debuted as a duo, with the veteran female star acting as the 48-year-old's valet. On X, Martinez recently put the company on notice for not adding her and Thorn to its alumni section. She seemed quite irate and lashed out at the decision.

"You guys are jerks for not having me and Kevin in the alumni section. I see how it is… @WWE," Martinez wrote.

Shelly Martinez accused WWE of trying to "erase" her from history

This isn't the first time Shelly Martinez has lashed out at WWE. Previously, she claimed that the company had tried 'erasing' her from history, as it seemingly took her former employers a really long time to even acknowledge her.

In an interview with Ring the Belle, Martinez disclosed that she wasn't on the organization's official alumni page.

"They've tried to erase me because it took a really long time for them to ever acknowledge me. They do it usually around October, which makes sense [due to vampire persona], but there was a long time they didn't, and I wasn't on their alumni page or anything."

Martinez retired from in-ring competition in 2017. Her final match was against Rebel at TNA One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown 4 on March 17, 2016. Meanwhile, Kevin Thorn returned to professional wrestling in 2015 and has been active on the independent circuit.

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Edited by Pratik Singh
