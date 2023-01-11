"You guys are in the WWE, man, really?" - Vince Russo takes a dig at AEW after 33-year-old star's match on RAW (Exclusive)

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo took a dig at a particular spot from Cedric Alexander, terming it the "AEW spot."

Alexander was involved in the Tag Team Turmoil Match, teaming up with Shelton Benjamin against five other teams. Eventually, it was The Judgment Day who emerged victorious to become the new number one contenders for The Usos' tag team championship.

Russo took note of a particular spot from the match where the former Hurt Business member had one of the Judgment Day members down on the mat and punched the ring. The former WWE head writer labeled it the "AEW spot" as a joke.

"Alexander, he had somebody down on the mat. It was that AEW spot, bro, where he was clearly punching the mat. Bro, you guys are in the WWE, man, really?" Vince Russo said. [1:10:10-1:10:27]

Cedric Alexander could reunite with The Hurt Business in WWE

The Hurt Business was regarded as one of the most popular factions during the pandemic era. The group quickly established its place within the WWE Universe and was largely over with fans.

Following the faction's dissension, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin went their separate ways. Bobby Lashley also went back to being a singles competitor, while MVP found himself a new ally in Omos.

In recent weeks, Triple H and the creative team have teased the idea of reuniting The Hurt Business. Lashley was spotted interacting with MVP, and the two men even crossed paths on the latest episode of RAW.

Benjamin and Alexander are former RAW Tag Team Champions and are no strangers to winning big matches. With the duo back on the same page, they could once again represent The Hurt Business if the faction indeed decides to reform in 2023.

