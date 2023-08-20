"You a h**"  - Rhea Ripley has a surprising reaction to secretly being filmed by fellow WWE Superstar

Rhea Ripley has become known for her pranks and willingness to have fun since joining The Judgment Day on WWE RAW, though it appears that The Eradicator can be less than pleased when the roles are reversed.

Rhea Ripley has often shared videos of Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest as they make their way home from WWE shows, but Priest decided to play her at her own game and shared several videos where he filmed the Women's Champion.

Ripley has had some interesting reactions to these videos and shared the following on her Instagram stories noting that Priest was both a "B**ch and a "H**."

Priest and Rhea Ripley have been close friends since they started out in WWE on NXT and their friendship appears to have grown stronger throughout their time working together on RAW.

Will Damian Priest leave Rhea Ripley's side in the coming weeks on WWE RAW?

Damian Priest is Mr. Money in the Bank and since winning the contract last month he has been pushing himself forward in WWE, to the dismay of some of his stablemates.

The former Champion has been rumored to be leaving The Judgment Day. This speculation appears to be getting stronger now that JD McDonagh is hinting at a reunion with Finn Balor, who has now suffered big multiple losses due to botched interference from Priest.

Priest has a first-class ticket to the main event inside his briefcase and if he's able to win the World Championship then it's likely that he will outgrow The Judgment Day and being under Balor's thumb.

The four stars have become close friends throughout their time together, that much is clear on Instagram. However, it appears that their time could come to an end soon.

