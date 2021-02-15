"You hate it for them" - Triple H reacts to awkward table botch at NXT TakeOver

Triple H had a lot to say about the botch during the women’s match at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. It caused a slight pause in the match, as during the bout, a table collapsed prematurely - something that Triple H was not happy about.

The match between the women for the NXT Women’s Championship saw a botch, as when the announcer’s table was being cleared or a slam, things went wrong, and the table collapsed prematurely. The botch was obvious to everyone who saw it. However, the women didn’t pause there and all three of them were able to move on.

However, for Triple H, he felt terrible the moment it happened. It took away from the rest of the match, which was one of the best on the card. During the post-event media call, Triple H talked about how he felt when he saw the table botch during NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

“In that moment, there’s nothing for me than just hating the fact like ‘Ugh!’. There’s nothing you can do about it, but you feel terrible. You want to be able to give them everything that you can and you want them to succeed and you know what it’s like when that stuff happens. You hate it for them, but it is what it is, and they are pros, so you move on.”

Triple H praises WWE Superstars for managing to carry on despite botch

Triple H was full of praise for Io Shirai, Toni Storm, and Mercedes Martinez for their match at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. They were able to continue the match almost flawlessly, despite how the spot with the table had to be called off, thanks to it falling apart.

He called them pros and pointed out how important it was to think on your feet during a WWE match.

“Yeah, no they didn’t. They are pros, all three of them are pros. They didn’t miss a beat, and they went right on. This stuff happens. You have to be able to roll with the punches. And they did it, they did it seamlessly, and I think it worked tremendously and they had a great match. No matter what you do, things are not going to go exactly how you plan unless you’re extremely lucky."

Advertisement

"It’s why to me, the best performers are always the ones that can ad-lib and do things on the fly and just roll with it, and react to it and be in the moment. It’s why when things are ABC all the way through and if something does go awry, for some of those people it can be hard to adjust. They did it seamlessly.”

In the end, it was Io Shirai who got the win yet again to retain her title in one of the best matches of the night.