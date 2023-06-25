"You should hear the things they say about him" - SmackDown star discusses Logan Paul's reputation within the WWE roster

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller is hyped up about having Logan Paul on SmackDown next week.

Waller was called up to the main roster during the WWE Draft. Since then, he had been a prominent feature of the blue brand, hosting his must-see talk show "The Grayson Waller Effect."

Megan Morant caught up with Waller on SmackDown Lowdown this week. The SmackDown was elated for having Logan for the next edition of his talk show.

"We're going to London, England and it's the night before Money in the Bank. We had to go big, I had to go to the biggest star I could find. There's no bigger star than social media superstar Logan Paul. Only 24 hours before he competes in his first-ever Money in the Bank, he's on the Grayson Waller Effect."

Waller also hinted at the fact that Logan Paul is not a popular name backstage with the WWE roster. He claimed that despite both of them being social media sensations, he would be fair and pose some tough questions to the Maverick next week.

"I gotta be honest, you know, a lot of the guys backstage don't like Logan. You should hear the things they say about him. But I feel a bit of a brotherhood with Logan Paul. We're both very good-looking, we're both very athletic and we're both social media superstars. I am an honest man. So Logan will be answering the tough questions, next week live in London on SmackDown." [From 1:32 - 2:10]

Logan Paul will be in the Money in the Bank ladder match

Last week on RAW, Logan Paul made his WWE return and dropped a bombshell. The YouTube star claimed that he had pulled some strings backstage and got himself added to the Money in the Bank ladder match.

This announcement, however, did not sit well with the six other competitors who had fought and clawed their way to a coveted spot in the match. In fact, all six stars came out to the ring and a brawl ensued.

After the smoke cleared, The Maverick was standing tall on a ladder, just inches away from the Money in the Bank contract to close out the segment.

