"You hella cheated" - Liv Morgan makes huge accusation against Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan has made a huge accusation against Dominik Mysterio. The two recently made a public appearance, where Morgan called out Dirty Dom on camera, claiming he cheated.
Now, before anyone jumps to conclusions, the cheating accusations have to do with a thumb war the two had. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio recently made an appearance on Hot Ones Versus, which ended with them going head-to-head.
In order to decide which one of them would have the last chicken wing, the two decided to engage in a thumb war. It was even-steven for the most part, but Dominik Mysterio's size gave him the advantage, allowing him to win.
After the match, though, Liv Morgan accused Mysterio of cheating. She had called out the latter during the match, claiming he kept lifting his arm off the mat. Of course, Dirty Dom immediately denied these accusations, and fortunately, Morgan forgave him, understanding that he just really wanted to win.
"You hella cheated though...No, it's okay. I'm happy. I know you really wanted the trophy," said Morgan. [From 12:30 - 12:35]
Despite forgiving him, the former Women's World Champion did look upset. One can only imagine how she would react if Dominik Mysterio actually left her for another superstar.
Liv Morgan was initially unhappy with Dominik Mysterio after RAW's Netflix premiere
While Liv Morgan wasn't angry with Dominik Mysterio for "cheating" during their thumb war, she was quite peeved with her fellow Judgment Day member back in January.
During RAW's Netflix premiere, Morgan, then the Women's World Champion, went head-to-head with Rhea Ripley. She lost the match, but the real kicker came after when Dirty Dom tried to fake a betrayal.
Mysterio tried to get back on Ripley's good side but failed, as The Eradicator saw right through him. However, while it was all just a plan, Dominik wasn't out of the doghouse just yet.
In the coming weeks, Morgan looked visibly annoyed with Mysterio after what went down at the Netflix premiere. Luckily, he was able to appease her by helping her out during some matches.
Fast forward a few months, and the two still seem inseparable. That being said, this is WWE, and things can change in a matter of moments.