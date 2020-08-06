"You are an idiot." - Enzo Amore reveals his future; blasts wrestlers for not wanting to work with him

Enzo Amore, ever a controversial figure, has once again talked about why professional wrestlers should want to work with him. The former WWE Superstar was on Busted Open Radio (h/t Fightful) recently, where he discussed his future in wrestling and talked about why he was the perfect star for other wrestlers to work with.

Enzo Amore on his future in wrestling

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Enzo Amore talked about how he had become the person who was always controversial and would go out of the box. However, Enzo Amore admitted that he was surprised other wrestlers did not join him.

"I knew I would get involved again, but one thing I will say is I couldn't bring myself, in this present climate, to get out there in front of no fans. I don't want to say 'rest assured' but I can almost guarantee you that you won't see my a** pop up unless there's a big a** crowd there. I'm no one without those people. That's what makes pro wrestling, pro wrestling. They've managed to do some incredible things with what they've been given. It's gonna be intriguing to see what the future holds for pro wrestling, especially for a guy like me. I've been able to create controversy, stir the pot, blur the lines. I thought that's why people loved pro wrestling. I'm sitting here defining myself as this 'controversy creates cash' cow and it was mind-blowing to me as a performer, that other performers did not step outside of the box in those moments and come join me in my path. I think people will join me on that path in the near future. Time forgives and heals all wounds."

Enzo Amore went on to say that he was not going to work to make other people money, but would work to make money himself. If others did not work with him, it would be their loss.

"I'm not here to work and make a million dollars for the next guy, if I can do it for me, great. If I can bring a million dollars to pro wrestling -- you are a wrestler, and you don't want to work with me? You are an idiot. You are not doing what is best for business. You're getting caught up in the hype, believing what these fans are saying to you, believing what you hear on the internet and not doing what is best for business."

