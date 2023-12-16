"You just cr**ped your pants" - Roman Reigns scared away by his potential Royal Rumble title challenger on SmackDown

Roman Reigns returned to SmackDown for the first time since Crown Jewel 2023, where he defeated LA Knight to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Ahead of the Royal Rumble, his potential next challenger played major mind games and said that he made him cr*p his pants.

This week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns opened the show and declared Solo Sikoa as the next Tribal Chief - much to the dismay of Jimmy Uso, who hilariously (and delusionally) thought that it was him.

Randy Orton confronted him as expected, and while Roman Reigns said that the former wasn't on his level at all and that he was going to retire, The Viper played mind games by faking an RKO, forcing Reigns to slip and collapse and Sikoa to stand in front of him.

"The voices told me you just cr**ped your pants," Orton taunted Reigns.

This was classic Randy Orton with the mind games. He said that since The Bloodline had taken 18 months of his career, he would take everything from the Tribal Chief.

This will be Reigns' fourth title defense in a row at the Royal Rumble

As of now, his Royal Rumble challenge has still not been accepted by The Tribal Chief, but it seems more than likely that it's the direction we will begin in 2024.

