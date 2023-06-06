"You are just a little birdie with a broken wing" - 26-year-old star taunts Cody Rhodes after taking cheap shots on WWE RAW

Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio left no stone unturned in firing cheap shots at Cody Rhodes on tonight's WWE RAW. Not only did Dom Dom insult The American Nightmare, but he also slapped Cody during their promo.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhodes was invited as a special guest on The Miz TV show. The American Nightmare claimed Brock Lesnar had set out on his annual hibernation and was not around on RAW.

The A-Lister shared that he had a surprise guest before announcing it to be Dominik Mysterio. The younger Mysterio made his way to the ring, accompanied by Rhea Ripley.

Ex-Con Dom claimed that The American Nightmare is also a bad father, much like Rey Mysterio. He also humiliated Cody Rhodes, stating that he is a little bird with a broken wing, a reference to Rhodes' arm that was broken by Brock Lesnar.

"You are just a little birdie with a broken wing," Dom said.

The 37-year-old star responded that Dominik Mysterio's prison tattoo is as bad as his. He added that Dom was a mistake by Rey Mysterio. The two Judgment Day members mocked a walk out of the ring as the young Mysterio sneakily attacked Cody Rhodes with a slap.

It remains to be seen how this will pan out in the coming weeks.

What did you think of the segment between Rhodes and Mysterio?

