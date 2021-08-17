"You just lost eight years on the guy" - Veteran feels WWE made a regrettable decision with Roman Reigns

During the latest episode of Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo revealed his most significant issue with how WWE has booked Roman Reigns over the years.

The former WWE head writer believes Reigns could have made WWE a lot more money had the promotion pulled the trigger on his heel turn several years ago.

Legion of RAW (8/16): RAW Review w/Vince Russo, Championship Match Added to SummerSlam https://t.co/fm52M1i5aB — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) August 17, 2021

Fans still remember Roman Reigns getting booed out of the building following his Royal Rumble win in 2015. Russo stated that if he were at Gorilla Position that night, he would have instructed the popular star to flip off the crowd and cement his heel turn.

As history suggests, WWE stuck with Reigns' babyface push and severely hurt his momentum as a singles star.

Vince Russo said the company's regrettable decision to hold back on the current Universal Champion's heel turn has inadvertently limited The Tribal Chief's time at the top.

Here's what Vince Russo stated about WWE's treatment of Roman Reigns:

"How long did it take them to get him there? Roman Reigns should have gotten over; I'll tell you right now, bro. When he won that Royal Rumble in Philly and they were booing him out of the building. I would have been on headsets with the referee, and I would have said, 'Earl, tell Roman to get on the top rope and flip off the crowd.' Right there, the guy is made. But no, bro, we're eight years away from that. We're going to muddle in mediocrity for the next eight years; then, we will do something. Bro, you just lost eight years on the guy. You just lost eight years where Roman Reigns could have been making you huge money," explained Russo.

Roman Reigns heads into SummerSlam as WWE's top guy

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Universal title against John Cena in one of SummerSlam's marquee title matches.

The storyline build took an exciting turn last week as both men engaged in a verbal duel on SmackDown.

Different than anyone before. Levels above anyone else or anything in this industry. #AcknowledgeMe pic.twitter.com/6mUDHkaiyX — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 8, 2021

While Reigns is inarguably at the top of his game right now, do you think WWE and Vince McMahon missed a golden chance to elevate the Samoan star several years ago? Sound off in the comments section below.

