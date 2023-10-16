"You know why he felt mid-card? Because he is mid-card" - WWE Legend gets honest about Carlito (Exclusive)

WWE recently reintroduced Carlito to the fanbase as a full-time superstar. Despite getting a great reaction at Fastlane, Dutch Mantell believed the Puerto Rican star looked like a mid-carder in his SmackDown appearance.

The former United States Champion was the mystery tag team partner of Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar at Fastlane as he helped the babyfaces defeat Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.

It was later confirmed that WWE had re-signed Carlito and that he would be a regular on SmackDown moving forward. He showed up on the latest episode and interacted backstage with Bobby Lashley. However, as brought up on Smack Talk, Carlito didn't exactly look like a top guy.

Mantell was pretty honest while sharing his thoughts on why Carlito didn't seem to have made a great impression this week:

"You said he felt 'mid-card'? You know why he felt mid-card? Because he is mid-card. That's exactly why he felt like that because they didn't really; they just showed him a little issue with him and the Profits, and that's it." [27:30 – 27:52]

WWE is building towards Carlito's first singles match in the company after many years

The 44-year-old superstar didn't wrestle on SmackDown but was involved in a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton.

Carlito could only use the word "cool" to describe his Fastlane return before Bobby Lashley interrupted the interview. The former WWE Champion welcomed Carlito back to the promotion and recalled the days when he used to beat the Puerto Rican superstar on SmackDown. The segment got chaotic as the Street Profits attacked Carlito from behind, prompting Adam Pearce and other WWE officials to intervene.

During the face-off, Carlito proposed having a match against Lashley before the Profits' blindside assault. It seems like Lashley vs. Carlito is the endgame; however, fans can expect the recently returned star to face one of the Street Profits members before he meets The All Mighty inside the ring.

Are you hyped about the new feud? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.