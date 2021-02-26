"You know who I am?"- Top Superstar talks about his dad meeting Vince McMahon in an elevator

The Miz revealed an interesting story involving his dad and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on the latest edition of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette.

The Miz opened up on his dad becoming a bit of a viral sensation following his confrontation with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35. He also revealed that his dad once had a short conversation with Vince McMahon himself in an elevator. Here's what happened, as per The Miz:

"My dad was actually in an elevator once with Vince. And he goes, 'You know who I am?' and I was like, 'Oh dad, please tell me you didn't do that.' He's like, 'I'm The Miz's dad.' Vince is like, 'Nice to meet you sir, a pleasure.' And he walked out, and I was like, 'My dad can really make this really bad for me.'"

The Miz was concerned that his dad's antics would end up making Vince McMahon mad

The Miz's dad later told him that the next time he sees Vince McMahon, he would have a conversation with him regarding what WWE needs to do. The Miz then recalled his dad's awkward moment with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35.

During The Miz's match with Shane McMahon at the event, his dad went into the ring and confronted him. He made an awkward pose while doing so, and the visual instantly went viral on Twitter. The Miz's dad became a hit meme and garnered some serious coverage on social media.

While talking about Vince McMahon, The Miz stated that the boss has always believed in him. He was given the main event spot back in 2010-11, and The Miz's WWE journey has come full circle following his Elimination Chamber win.

There were many fans who had lost all hope that they would ever see him hold the WWE Championship again, but the unthinkable did happen, and The Miz is now the WWE Champion. He is all set to take on Bobby Lashley on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, with the WWE title on the line.