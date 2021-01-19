"You know how p****d I was" - AJ Styles gives his honest opinion on Gallows and Anderson's WWE release

AJ Styles discussed Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's release from WWE during a recent interview.

The Good Brothers were released from WWE in April 2020, along with several Superstars and staff, as part of cuts made because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The releases came soon after Gallows and Anderson had signed lucrative multi-year deals with WWE.

AJ Styles' WWE Untold documentary came out on Sunday, and it told the story of his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble. Styles got two eliminations during the 2016 Royal Rumble after coming in at #3 and lasted just under 29 minutes.

Bleacher Report recently interviewed AJ Styles. During the interview, Styles opened up about his feelings regarding Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's release from WWE last year.

The former WWE Champion acknowledged how angry he had been at the entire situation. He added that he was happy that Gallows and Anderson are doing well now.

"The situation with Gallows and Anderson, you know, with everything that’s going on, they should have went ahead and went that route when their second contracts came around. But hindsight is 20/20. You’ve read the dirt sheets and what not, and you know how pi**ed I was about the whole situation. Not at them, but at the situation. I think they’re happier doing what they’re doing now. If that’s the case, then I’m happy for them and, like I said, everything happens for a reason."

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson recently appeared in AEW after their WWE release

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made their AEW debut a couple of weeks ago, saving Kenny Omega from an attack at Jon Moxley's hands. The Young Bucks then came out and aligned themselves with Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers. This is the first time these five men joined forces since their time in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

What a moment pic.twitter.com/9gBSVG84Ya — Danny LimeLight (@DannyLimeLight) January 14, 2021

On last Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega was supposed to be in tag team action alongside The Young Bucks. Gallows and Anderson replaced the Bucks at the last moment to make their in-ring debut in AEW.

The trio successfully brushed aside the team of Brian Pillman Jr, Griff Garrison, and Danny Limelight.