"You like this job you've got here? Quit b****ing" - Jeff Jarrett discloses past WWE issue

Jeff Jarrett has recalled how he was left with little choice but to complain about his pay compared to other WWE Superstars in the 1990s.

The Hall of Famer worked for WWE between 1992 and 1996 before returning for another spell with the company between 1997 and 1999. During his second run, Jarrett found out that one of his live event opponents, Goldust, received “substantially more” money than him for their matches.

Speaking on his new My World podcast, Jarrett said he did not like “b****ing” to WWE management about pay-offs. However, he knew he had to discuss the issue with former WWE talent relations executive Jim Ross.

“You just can’t put it all on J.R. because Vince [McMahon] is the boss,” Jarrett said. “Good, bad or ugly, it’s his company. You’re damn right he did [Vince McMahon approved his pay-off]. And so, knowing that, ‘Okay, Jeff, swallow the pill, my friend. You like this job you’ve got here? Quit b****ing.’ I mean, that’s just how I was raised, but I had a real dichotomy in trying to navigate my way through that. ‘Hey, squeaky wheel gets the oil,’ or do I not squeak? There came a point where I had to squeak.”

Jeff Jarrett said Ross agreed to increase his pay-off on two occasions. He added that WWE officials would lose respect for WWE Superstars if they did not speak up about certain situations.

The first episode of Jeff Jarrett’s My World podcast focused on the long-standing rumor that he held Vince McMahon up for $300,000 in 1999.

Jarrett explained that he did receive that amount of money before his final WWE match against Chyna at No Mercy 1999. However, contrary to various stories from the last 22 years, the matter was dealt with amicably behind the scenes.

Jeff Jarrett also revealed how he told AJ Styles he needed to be more selfish if he wanted to become a star in the wrestling business.

