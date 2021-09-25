"You are a literal piece of sh*t" - Former champion sends a message to Shayna Baszler

Former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax has sent out a heated message to Shayna Baszler through her Twitter page.

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler faced each other in a singles match, and The Queen of Spades picked up the victory. She made Jax pass out, and after their match, Baszler brutally attacked her former partner. She went on to trap Jax's hand in the ring steps and stomped on it twice.

Earlier this week, WWE announced that, following this vicious assault, The Irresistible Force will be out of action for an indefinite amount of time because she suffered a posterior fracture and dislocation to her elbow.

Nia Jax has now taken to Twitter to react to this development and send a frustrated message to Baszler.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax had a successful run as a tag team

After competing on the main roster as a singles star for nearly a year, Shayna Baszler joined forces with Nia Jax. The duo had a dominant run together, as the two women won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice.

Their partnership came to an end earlier this year, soon after they dropped their tag team titles to Natalya and Tamina on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Following her violent attack on Jax, Baszler could be in line for a push as a dominant heel on the red brand. She has plenty of history with both Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, so she could potentially challenge the winner of their match for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules. As for Nia Jax, it is currently unclear when she will be return to the ring.

Shayna Baszler @QoSBaszler Take these handcuffs off of me and watch what happens. Take these handcuffs off of me and watch what happens.

