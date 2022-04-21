"You make RK-Bro look like the two biggest morons in the world" - Ex-WWE veteran heavily criticizes RAW booking (Exclusive)

RK-Bro suffered a crushing loss on the most recent episode of RAW to Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits. Unfortunately, a fake Usos entrance managed to fool the red brand's reigning tag team champions before the final pinfall.

Vince Russo was least pleased with WWE's booking of Randy Orton and Riddle and stated that the writers made them look "stupid" on this week's show.

The former WWE head writer felt there were better creative options to end Orton and Riddle's match with The Street Profits, as he briefly explained below on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

"It has to really come down to, 'We're getting closer and closer to show time, and we're running out of time. Just do this!' I'm telling you, that's my only explanation because what do you do here, bro? It's a false entrance, so you make RK-Bro look like the two biggest morons in the world," stated Vince Russo. "'Okay! We're idiots; we're stupid. We're going to take all the attention from the match at hand because we heard The Usos' music.' Who does that, bro? Like, who does that? I guess they (Street Profits) get the first crack at the titles. I have no idea!" [25:28 – 26:20]

What happened on RAW between RK-Bro and The Street Profits?

WWE put a lot of focus on the tag team championship storyline, which is the most prominent angle heading into WrestleMania Backlash.

Ahead of the massive Winner Takes All match against The Usos, RK-Bro took on The Street Profits in a non-title clash on RAW, and it predictably featured a distraction.

The SmackDown Tag Team Champions' music hit during the match's closing moments, which caught RK-Bro by surprise and allowed Montez Ford to kick Randy Orton off the apron. The Profits hit their finisher on Riddle and picked up a crucial victory.

The tag team titles will be unified at WrestleMania Backlash as Randy Orton and Riddle will battle The Usos in one of the marquee matches on the card. Share your predictions for the bout in the comments section below.

