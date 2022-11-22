"You may as well request another release" - WWE Universe believes Triple H is punishing RAW star for his past comments

Triple H changed the landscape of WWE after he became the Chief Content Officer post Vince McMahon's retirement. However, the WWE Universe believes Hunter is punishing Mustafa Ali as he publicly asked for his release earlier this year.

By the end of July, Triple H had complete control over all three brands in WWE. After becoming the Chief Content Officer, Hunter began rehiring Superstars who were misused during their first run and fired by the company.

WWE Universe has praised the weekly and monthly shows produced by WWE under the new regime. However, there were stars who got shelved as they were the pet projects of the old regime.

Earlier this year, Mustafa Ali went public and asked for his release from the company. Although the company wanted what was best for Ali and didn't grant him his request, he instead returned to the company after months of time off.

It's been a few weeks and Mustafa Ali has been attacked by Bobby Lashley on every episode of WWE RAW. The WWE Universe believes that Ali's request for his release in the past is why Triple H is punishing the Superstar on WWE RAW. Here's how fans reacted to it:

Supremepapi @itstillhurtsbro @WWE @AliWWE Ali stay getting punished every week for that tweet about getting fired @WWE @AliWWE Ali stay getting punished every week for that tweet about getting fired

🔞LykoXXX🔞 @LykoXxx @WWE Ali must be leaving soon cause he is getting destroyed every week. @WWE Ali must be leaving soon cause he is getting destroyed every week.

Jamaal @Wrestlinfanboi @WWE @AliWWE Who did Ali piss off?? Why they do him like that?? @WWE @AliWWE Who did Ali piss off?? Why they do him like that??

Shahroz Rajpoot @ShahrozRajpoo18 can't see you everyone just beating you here and there I'm so disappointed with @AliWWE I think you should asked your release againcan't see you everyone just beating you here and thereI'm so disappointed with @TripleH @AliWWE I think you should asked your release again 😩😩 can't see you everyone just beating you here and there 😭😭😭😭 I'm so disappointed with @TripleH

Fans are also rooting for Ali and hope he gets added to the Triple Threat match at Survivor Series for the US Championship. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Retribution leader on the main roster.

Triple H was building up a rivalry between Seth Rollins and Mustafa Ali before Crown Jewel

Last month, Bobby Lashley dropped the United States Championship to Seth Rollins as he was attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar. In the coming weeks, it seemed like Triple H was building up a match between Ali and Rollins.

The two cut promos on each other and got physical inside the squared circle. However, the match never took place at Crown Jewel 2022 and both superstars went on different paths.

Ali went to SmackDown for the World Cup Tournament where he lost to Ricochet and got eliminated. Recently, he has been trying to get a title match against Seth Rollins but gets beaten up by Bobby Lashley every week.

It will be interesting to see what plans Triple H has for the former Retribution leader, as he has been upstaged by Seth Rollins and gets attacked by The Almighty on every episode of WWE RAW.

What do you think is next for Mustafa Ali in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

