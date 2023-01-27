"You never know" - 27-year-old star teases potential Royal Rumble and WWE debut under Triple H regime

The Royal Rumble is set to take place tomorrow night, with the show being the first Rumble under Triple H's regime. A top star outside the company, Miyu Yamashita, has teased a possible appearance in the match.

For 10 years, Yamashita has made a name for herself, predominantly performing for the all-women Japanese promotion Tokyo Joshi Pro, with Miyu having held their World Title on 3 separate occasions.

Now possibly looking for a new challenge, the Japanese star recently hinted at being the latest WWE signing made by Triple H whilst speaking on the Ten Count.

Through her interpreter, she said, “We don’t really know what happens in life. Whenever she is brought to America, she tries to wrestle as many places as she can. She tries to visit as many places as she can. She sees videos from AEW and WWE. Honestly, right now, she can’t imagine herself being there, but again, we don’t know where life takes you and what happens in life, so it’s not zero. You never know." H/T Wrestling News

As head of WWE's content since July 2022, Triple H has brought back many former superstars, including Bray Wyatt, Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman, and Dakota Kai.

Former WWE Superstar teases a possible Royal Rumble return

One superstar who is seemingly set to reunite with Triple H in World Wrestling Entertainment very soon is Chelsea Green. The 31-year-old was released from the company in 2021 but has since made a big name for herself on the independent scene.

With her WWE return becoming more of a possibility by the day, Green recently reacted to a fan on social media who teased her possible return at the Royal Rumble this Saturday.

"LOL everywhere she does “immmm bacccck” You guys can't get rid of me." Tweeted the Candian star.

Tomorrow night, fans will see 30 men and 30 women compete in the Royal Rumble match, with the winners getting a chance to main event WrestleMania 39 against the champions of their choosing.

Who do you think may return at the Royal Rumble this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.

