"You never know what to believe" - Triple H makes major announcement ahead of WWE SmackDown

Triple H has been the man responsible for some of WWE's biggest decisions over the past few years. It seems that fans will finally be able to look at a day in the life of the company's Chief Content Officer with the new WWE Unreal series on Netflix.

There has been some backlash surrounding the show, which lifts the curtain on WWE backstage like never before. However, it seems that Triple H has his own opinion and believes that this will be good press for the company.

Ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown, The Game shared an update on Instagram, revealing that the show will make its debut on Netflix on July 29.

"You never know what to believe… until now. #WWEUnreal premieres July 29 on @netflix,'' he wrote.

It seems that the show is set to ruffle a few feathers and finally reveal some of the biggest secrets that have been held by WWE Superstars over the years.

Triple H has made some major changes as WWE Chief Content Officer

It could be argued that some of the changes that The Game has made in recent years would not have become a reality if Vince McMahon were still in charge.

Vince McMahon was a fan of maintaining kayfabe, and it seems that WWE Unreal will delve into the story behind the curtain, something that has never been seen before.

Mr. McMahon was also against having sponsors on the wrestling mat, a common feature in the current era. The Netflix move has opened the door to several options for WWE, and the new documentary is a huge example of this.

While there are some fans who believe that this could harm the industry as a whole, it could also reveal the drama behind the scenes of the most secretive creative process in the world.

