"You never say never" – Attitude Era star not ruling out first WWE match in 7 years

Several former WWE wrestlers have signed Legends contracts with the company over the last year. One of those stars, Jacqueline Moore, recently addressed whether the deal could lead to an in-ring return.

Jacqueline joined WWE at the start of the Attitude Era in 1998 before leaving in 2004. The 61-year-old won the Women's Championship twice and even held the Cruiserweight Championship. In 2018, she returned for a one-off appearance in the first Women's Royal Rumble Match.

In an interview on Ring The Belle, Jacqueline did not rule out the possibility of wrestling again:

"They signed me to a Legends contract, and I'm so happy and so honored. That made me feel really great. That made me feel good, that made me feel good. So, hey, who knows what can happen? Who knows what can happen? You never say never, right? You never say never." [19:04 – 19:20]

Jacqueline is widely viewed as one of the toughest wrestlers of her generation. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

What Jacqueline's WWE Legends contract means

In recent months, Jacqueline has been shown on WWE television attending SummerSlam and Bad Blood premium live events. As part of the Legends deal, the company can use her likeness on action figures, video games, and other merchandise.

The legendary wrestler added that while she does not plan to step into the ring again, she was open to the idea:

"Well, really I am [technically retired]," Jacqueline continued. "I've never like put on social media, 'I'm retired, I'm retired, my last retirement match.' I don't do all that. But, like I said, never say never because I got a Legends contract, so hopefully they can come out with action figures of me, put me in a video game or something, make appearances, signings, or something, I'd be happy to do that. That's good. That's all good." [19:25 – 19:53]

Jacqueline's 2018 Women's Royal Rumble appearance lasted almost two minutes. She was one of four women to be eliminated by Nia Jax.

Please credit Ring The Belle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

