''You outsmarted me'' - Stone Cold responds to 14-time WWE World Champion's comments

Stone Cold responded to Triple H's tweet about their first PPV match together, recalling how The Game carried him through their match. The two men squared off in their first-ever PPV bout in 1996. The Rattlesnake managed to pick up the win in a stellar match.

WWE has been celebrating '3:16' week in honor of Stone Cold Steve Austin. The 14-time WWE World Champion took to Twitter to shower praise on Steve Austin and reminisce about their encounters with each other, including their first PPV match at WWE In Your House: Buried Alive 1996.

Stone Cold responded by acknowledging how Triple H outsmarted him in that match. The Hall of Famer also thanked Triple H for all the good times the two shared inside the WWE ring:

"I remember that match! I ended up being the baby... You outsmarted me! Thanks for the memories. Two man Power Trip ended way too soon.."

Our first one on one match on a @WWE PPV..(The argument over who would be the heel was epic, lol). This lead to decades of Stunners, pedigrees, incredible crowds, tons of laughs & A LOT of beer (he drank, I mostly wore) Happy #316Day & thanks for years of memories @steveaustinBSR https://t.co/yEsbBLKDr3 — Triple H (@TripleH) March 16, 2021

I remember that match! I ended up being the baby... You outsmarted me! 🤣🤣🤬

Thanks for the memories. Two man Power Trip ended way too soon.. https://t.co/ZJParcp2Ic — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 16, 2021

Triple H and Stone Cold are two of the most iconic legends to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. The two men were pillars of the Attitude Era and enjoyed a plethora of great matches and storylines over the years.

Remembering their first PPV encounter, Triple H spoke about the good times they have shared and how their first PPV encounter was merely a start to their years-long rivalry in WWE.

Though Triple H is still a part-time competitor in WWE, Stone Cold has been retired from in-ring action for 18 years.