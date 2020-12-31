"You have to pace yourself" - Hulk Hogan opens up about the secret to winning a WWE Royal Rumble match

Hulk Hogan will be appearing on RAW Legends Night next Monday. With the Royal Rumble pay-per-view just a month away, Hogan discussed what it takes to win a WWE Royal Rumble match in a recent interview.

Hulk Hogan is one of the greatest Superstars to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. One of the most instantly recognizable pro wrestlers of all time, Hogan revolutionized pro wrestling with the rise of Hulkamania in the 80s and then his run with the nWo in WCW in the 90s.

Hulk Hogan is someone who knows a thing or two about winning the Royal Rumble. Hogan won two Rumbles in a row - the 1990 and 1991 Royal Rumble matches. In a recent interview ahead of WWE RAW Legends Night, Hogan gave an insight on what it takes to win a Royal Rumble match:

You’ve got to realize the odds are against you. When you go out there with 30 other guys the odds are definitely against you. You have to have a whole lot of luck, but more than anything it’s pacing. I don’t care if you get Number 1, or you get Number 15, or you get Number 29, it’s pacing because once you get out there you just never know how long you’re going to be pounding and grounding. It’s a real lucky situation and an enduring situation, it’s like having an Iron Man right in the ring. You just never know who is gonna come at you, who is gonna cheap shot you, who acts like they might help you but is just there to set you up and stab you in the back. You have to pace yourself. You have to have eyes on the back of your head. Otherwise, you don’t survive the Royal Rumble.

Get ready to ring in 2021 with one legendary night.



➡️ https://t.co/rh1mO3upF9 — WWE (@WWE) December 22, 2020

Multiple WWE legends including Hulk Hogan advertised for RAW Legends Night

The first RAW of 2021 will see the return of over 20 WWE legends. These include Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Big Show, Booker T, Mickie James, and Torrie Wilson. WWE have also booked a big title match for the show.

Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Keith Lee. Keith Lee and Sheamus kicked off this week's RAW with a No. 1 contender's match which was won by Lee after he hit The Celtic Warrior with a Spirit Bomb.