"You are a perpetual loser" - WWE star fires shots at AJ Styles after SmackDown goes off air

WWE star LA Knight is confident of defeating AJ Styles to become the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

This week, Knight won a Triple Threat match against Santos Escobar and Bobby Lashley to advance in his quest for a shot at the gold. In the main event, Styles prevailed against Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens to set a date with The Megastar next week on SmackDown.

Speaking with WWE correspondent Byron Saxton on The SmackDown Lowdown, Knight reminded his adversary of the loss at WrestleMania.

"WrestleMania was just a few days ago and what happened to AJ Styles? You got pinned, you got beat. You lost. You blew it and who to? This man."

The Megastar claimed that Styles was witnessing his rise and he would always end up on the losing side. He issued a warning to the former WWE Champion that next week, he would once again pin him after hitting the BFT.

"You are now with the advent of LA Knight, with the inception of LA Knight, with the mere existence of LA Knight. You are a perpetual loser. That's all you can be, it's all you will be. So, SmackDown, only a week from tonight, you'll find yourself dropped on your head with the BFT, through the hard way because that's the way it's got to be." [1:08 - 1:54]

AJ Styles lost to LA Knight at WrestleMania XL

The rivalry between LA Knight and AJ Styles heated up as WWE was on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

Styles traveled half the world to cost Knight a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship in Perth, Australia. He took a steel chair inside the Elimination Chamber and leveled The Megastar.

In the weeks leading up to 'Mania, Knight tried to catch hold of Styles, but The Phenomenal One was always one step ahead. However, the former Million Dollar Champion got his retribution at WrestleMania when he pinned The Phenomenal One after a hard-fought battle.

It will be interesting to see which star comes out on top in the WrestleMania rematch next week on SmackDown.

