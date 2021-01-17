"You have put a bad taste in people’s mouth" - WWE legend reveals how he tried to convince Shawn Michaels to return in 2001

During a recent episode of his podcast, WWE legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross opened up about talking to Shawn Michaels in 2001 about a potential return to WWE. Michaels ended up returning to WWE the following year.

Shawn Michaels' first retirement came in 1998, the day after WrestleMania XIV, where he dropped the WWE Championship to Stone Cold Steve Austin. Michaels was forced into retirement because of a back injury he picked up during a casket match against The Undertaker at the 1998 Royal Rumble.

Jim Ross opened up about Shawn Michaels' return to WWE on a recent episode of the Grillin JR podcast. Ross spoke about how he spoke to Shawn Michaels in 2001, trying to convince him to return to the WWE fold.

JR said he told Michaels that the way his time in WWE had ended had left a bad taste in people's mouths. The current AEW commentator urged Michaels to return to WWE as it would also give him a chance to cement his legacy as one of the greatest performers of all time.

"I made several trips to San Antonio to talk to Shawn and his manager and lawyer. My pitch to Shawn was always that you can’t allow your legacy to end this way. You have put a bad taste in people’s mouth, whether inadvertently or premeditatively. I don’t know, and I don’t really care. But right now, the perception of you is not so positive. And for a guy that’s considered along with Ric Flair to be the two greatest in-ring performers of all time, that’s just not right. It’s not right for you, it’s not right for your fans, it’s not right for anything. So, I said the bottom line for me is, I just want to get you back in the fold." H/T: 411Mania

Shawn Michaels ended up returning to WWE the following year in 2002.

Jim Ross on how good Shawn Michaels was after his return to WWE in 2002

Shawn Michaels returned to WWE, and it looked like the Heart Break Kid hadn't missed a step. Jim Ross spoke about how Michaels was still one of the best inside the ring after returning, despite the time he spent away from the ring.

"I said this when he came back a year later. He didn't miss a step. He was the best guy we had on the roster as far as working bell to bell. He was as good as anybody we had after being dormant for all those months and years."

JR added that while it did take some time for Shawn Michaels to "get past the physical obstacles, the medical issues, the psychological issues," he quickly showed everyone why he was one of the all-time greats.