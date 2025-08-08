“You should quit” - Asuka reveals unfortunate advice she was given about wrestling

Former WWE Women's Champion Asuka is among the most gifted in-ring performers in the world of professional wrestling. However, the Japanese star recently spoke about an incident when she was advised to quit wrestling.

The 43-year-old recently posted a Q&A video on her YouTube channel, KanaChan TV. The RAW star answered several questions she is often asked.

While answering a question about how she got into professional wrestling, Asuka revealed that she was once introduced to a fortune teller who was said to have a third eye. The former Women's Royal Rumble winner continued that since they were otherwise well-known, although she did not know them personally, she visited the fortune teller and told them that she really wanted to be a professional wrestler.

"One day, I was introduced to a famous fortune teller who was said to have a 'third eye.' I didn't know who they were, but apparently, they were very well-known. So I went to see this fortune teller with the 'third eye.' I told the fortune teller that I really, really wanted to be a pro wrestler," she said. [From 3:55 to 4:15, English transcription]

Asuka added that the fortune teller told her that professional wrestling was very dangerous and advised her to quit. However, it pushed The Empress of Tomorrow even more to be a wrestler, and she contacted a wrestling company the very next day.

"They told me, 'That's a dangerous job, you should quit.' They kept saying, 'It's too dangerous, you need to stop, stop.' So, the very next day, I called a wrestling company and told them I wanted to join. That's how it all started. So, in a way, that fortune teller with the 'third eye' was the one who gave me the push I needed," she added. [From 4:16 onwards, English transcription]

You can check out the video below:

Asuka has wrestled some high-stakes matches following her in-ring return

Asuka returned to WWE programming earlier this year to compete in the Queen of the Ring Tournament after being on the shelf for nearly a year due to injury. The veteran made it to the final but lost to Jade Cargill at Night of Champions.

The Japanese star reunited with her Kabuki Warriors teammate Kairi Sane soon after. The two then feuded with The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez and even challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, they could not get over the line.

At SummerSlam, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. It will be interesting to see if The Kabuki Warriors challenge the newly crowned champions for the title down the line.

