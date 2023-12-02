"You're alone" - WWE star destroyed backstage and in desperate need of an ally on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Butch has been having an extremely rough time on SmackDown following his apparent split from Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes. This week, he suffered a defeat and a backstage assault, being told that he was all alone.

This week on SmackDown, Butch suffered a crushing defeat to Bobby Lashley, who Speared him into oblivion to pick up the win. The crowd was also on Lashley's side. Following Ridge Holland's walkout, it has been an uphill battle for one-third of the Brawling Brutes.

Backstage after the match, Butch was confronted by Pretty Deadly, who rubbed salt in the wound about the fact that he's all by himself. They then beat him down and told him that he was all alone.

"You're alone," the duo said before attacking Butch.

Some fans seem to be hoping that his old rival from NXT: UK, Tyler Bate, will show up to save him.

It's going to be interesting to see what lies ahead for Butch as a singles star in WWE. Many have wanted him to revert to the "Pete Dunne" name for a while now.

However, what WWE seems to be doing is building a character and persona for him - something that he didn't have beyond a certain extent in NXT.

