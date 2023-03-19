"You're beating guys and still getting a reaction"- Wrestling veteran claims LA Knight is in a 'great spot' (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell gave his honest opinion on LA Knight's current booking in the company.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Knight faced Xavier Woods in a singles match. Woods hit LA with a Backwoods thus picking up a win against the latter.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell spoke highly of Knight as he mentioned how the latter has been getting a reaction from the fans despite losing.

The veteran detailed:

"If he's losing and still getting a reaction, that's a great spot for him, because now they know that if they spent a little effort on LA Knight,hthey will get him over, because he will get over. If you're beating guys and still getting a - I mean, if you're getting beat, and still getting a reaction, you know if you put some effort and time behind the guy, he'll get over. I don't think this hurt him at all. And then he went up to Sami and then said something... He did go up to Rey. I'm sorry, and he's on the stage. He's on the field and it won't be hard to do anything with him." (54:20-55:30)

Dutch Mantell said WWE shouldn't have let Kofi Kingston win against LA Knight

Dutch Mantell recently said that WWE shouldn't have let Kofi Kingston win against LA Knight.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that the match between Kingston and Knight wasn't as great as it sounded and that the finish of the match was 'stupid'.

The former Zeb Colter further added that he was confused about Knight's booking, as the superstar was initially supposed to go against Bray Wyatt.

Mantell said:

"I didn't think LA Knight would get over, especially since they paired him up with Bray Wyatt from the beginning. But he has kind of gotten over. Hey, let me talk to ya. They kinda getting with that now. What I didn't understand was, leading into the finish, blowing the trombone in his face. I have never seen that before. Stupid finish."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for LA Knight in the near future.

