"You're better than that"- Zelina Vega sends out a message to 33-year-old WWE Superstar, takes an indirect shot at Bayley

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently sent out a message to Damage CTRL member IYO SKY and took an indirect shot at Bayley.

On last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, SKY faced Shotzi in a singles match. The Damage CTRL member won the bout after attacking Shotzi with a moonsault.

That same night The Role Model faced The O.C. member Michin and had the upper hand throughout the match. Bayley was successful at defeating Michin after hitting her with a Roseplant.

Taking to social media, Vege sent out a message to her upcoming opponent for the next episode of SmackDown as she mentioned how SKY has changed throughout the years.

Zelina also took an indirect shot at The Role Model, as she wrote that the latter has plagued IYO's mind.

"Looking forward to our match tonight [IYO SKY] but I have to say, I knew you back in 2016, we trained together, did shows together.. you were a completely different person than you are now. Having someone like [Bayley] plaguing your mind.. you’re better than that."

Check out Zelina Vega's tweet below:

Zelina Vega also took a shot at LA Knight for his controversial statement

RAW Superstar Zelina Vega also recently fired shots at LA Knight for his controversial statements.

While speaking on WWE's The Bump, Knight mentioned that although he doesn't have anything against Vega, he thinks she is a bit of a nerd and a gamer. Taking to social media Vega cleared the air as she asked Knight to not worry about gamers and nerds.

She further went on to compare Knight to The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

"I think he needs to worry less about the gamers and nerds and worry more about trying to be himself.. not Rock and Stone Cold Lite. He’s probably pretty neat under all that," wrote Zelina.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Zelina Vega.

