"You're coming close to mine" - JD McDonagh sends a cryptic message to Damian Priest

JD McDonagh took to Twitter/X to send a cryptic message to Damian Priest. For weeks, McDonagh has tried to align himself with The Judgment Day.

Priest, however, isn't the biggest fan of the Irishman, who was also responsible for his and Finn Balor's tag team championship loss at Fastlane.

Following this week's Monday Night RAW, McDonagh took to Twitter to send a cryptic message aimed at Señor Money in the Bank. The Irish Ace suggested that he was coming close to reaching his limits with Damian.

"Everyone has their limits. You're coming close to mine," wrote McDonagh.

Vince Russo wasn't a fan of Damian Priest and The Judgment Day attacking Cody Rhodes

Damian Priest recently attacked Cody Rhodes with a steel chair, leading up to the singles match between the two men at Crown Jewel.

Speaking on the recent Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo provided his take on the angle. The wrestling veteran wasn't impressed with the angle, comparing it to his Attitude Era review. He said:

"Am I supposed to comment on this (laughs)? Let me compare this to my Attitude Era review today, okay? This is the week Vince McMahon is going to receive the 'Humanitarian of the Year' award, and has invited Stone Cold Steve Austin to the ceremony. At the same time, Taker is very upset and chokeslamming whoever gets into the ring. And it all accumulates to a big finish at the end of the show. Do you want me to compare that to this? Oh, bro. This is just the same old, same old, bro. We've seen the same people open the show for God knows how many weeks, man."

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso recently dropped the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Finn Balor and Damian Priest on RAW.

Do you think JD McDonagh will play a major role in Damian Priest's match against Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below!

