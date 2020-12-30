"You're confusing the people" - Former WWE writer reveals a big issue with The Miz's character

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently discussed how The Miz has been booked in WWE and his issues with the booking.

Vince Russo is a former WWE writer who was also an executive for WCW. Russo was a part of WWE's creative team during the Attitude Era before he and Ed Ferrara left for WCW.

On this week's edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo gave his thoughts on how The Miz has been booked. Russo pointed out how The Miz plays a different character in Miz and Mrs compared to that in WWE. He added this could be confusing for viewers:

"Here's the problem and this is part of the world passing the WWE by. The WWE is so far in the rearview mirror of the world. Miz has a television show on the same network. If you watch that television show, he's married to a beautiful woman, he's a funny guy, he loves his kids. Here he's totally different. Why would you do that? Cause now you're confusing the people. You're seeing him one way in his environment, now we're going on this television show, he's going by the same name but he's a totally different person."

The Miz now has his Money In The Bank contract back

The Miz faced Gran Metalik on RAW last night. The Miz, who has been on a poor run since losing the Money In The Bank contract, lost his match against the Mexican star. Just when The Miz seemed to be at his lowest, Adam Pearce came up to him backstage and returned his beloved Money In The Bank contract, citing a technicality.

We don't yet know what plans WWE could have for The Miz, but it does seem a little more likely now that he will cash in successfully on either WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, or whoever is unfortunate enough to hold either title at the time.

