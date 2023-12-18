"You're crazy"- WWE Superstar Braun Strowman opens up on his initial conversation with Vince McMahon

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently opened up about his first conversation with Vince McMahon.

The Monster Among Men is currently out of action due to a neck injury he suffered in May 2023. The former Universal Champion underwent successful level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in June and recently got cleared to start training again for his comeback.

Braun Strowman recently came to India as part of a WWE promotional tour. The Monster of All Monsters was a guest on The Ranveer Show, where he discussed various subjects. Strowman opened up about his first conversation with Vince McMahon and asserted how affirming McMahon's words and advice were for his onset in the professional wrestling industry.

"I'll tell you the very first thing that I remember Vince [McMahon] say to me that stuck with me, and still to this day, he goes, 'I know you don't know much about what's going on in this ring, but we're going to learn on the road, because I see something in you.' I can't really narrow it down to one single piece of advice, because there's just been so much like, as you said, having conversations at 2 and 3 O'clock in the morning, just beacuse he wants to talk. Oh, he'd call me ans wake me. I'd wake up and I'm like, 'Yeah boss, what's up?' 'What are you doing?' 'I'm like, I'm asleep.' 'So, I just got done at the gym.' And I'm like, 'You're crazy,'" said Strowman.

The Monster of All Monsters also credited the overall personality and presence of Vince McMahon. He added that McMahon's contribution to the industry has made him such a versatile presence that people all over the world give credit to him for the same.

"Whether you know what he's saying or not, you believe by his mannerism. Because when he walks into a room, like he has a presence and you can feel it. It's just, it's Vince McMahon. I don't know how to explain it. He is Vince McMahon. I mean, look at Conor McGregor mimicking him. I mean, it's just all that stuff. I mean, he's iconic, and you know so many people are going to talk about everything he has done forever."

Braun Strowman shared his heartfelt appreciation for WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman also expressed his heart out for Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in the same podcast.

Strowman asserted that Mysterio is one of the most affirmative personalities in the wrestling industry. He added how respectful The Master of 619 is towards everyone.

"Rey [is] another one, probably the nicest human being this business has ever had in it. Like I've never heard a negative thing about Rey, he's a drop of... a ray of sunshine. When he walks in a room, you can't help but smile. He's so respectful, goes out of his way to say 'Hi' to everyone and stuff like that. And he doesn't have to do that. He's Rey freaking Mysterio."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for Braun Strowman in the near future.

