"You're dead tired" - Former WWE commentator reveals experience flying on a jet with Vince McMahon

Very few WWE Superstars get to fly on Vince McMahon's private jet. Jonathan Coachman was one of the few WWE officials who got to fly on the WWE Chairman's plane for his work.

During his recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, The Coach opened up on his experience flying with Vince McMahon and how the WWE Chairman's eccentric habits made it a less than pleasant experience for him.

Opening up about his relationship with Vince McMahon, The Coach revealed that he was close with the WWE Chairman for a long time during his WWE career.

"For several years I was very close, even physically with him. Back then they had me doing press conferences for every single pay-per-view. So we would fly to the city before the pay-per-view to promote it. I was on his jet probably as much as anyone who was not a full-time jet rider."

Unfortunately, flying on Vince McMahon's jet turned out to not be the best experience for The Coach.

"So I would fly on his private jet all the time. People used to think it was great, but it sucked. Because you could not sleep unless Vince slept. And Vince, that was the only time of the week that he would drink. He loves red wine. So you're over Nebraska somewhere, flying back to New York. You're dead tired, and you're flying. You're like, 'You got to be kidding me, I can't sleep right now?' You couldn't. Not allowed."

The Coach reveals how he endeared himself to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

The Coach talked about why Vince McMahon liked him and said that he had proved himself to the WWE Chairman in multiple different roles for the company.

"I think what endeared myself to him, was that I proved that I could do anything that they needed me to do, starting off as an announcer. He actually approached me and talked to me about becoming a character in 2003."

The Coach added that he was not just another person who had entered the wrestling business. He went on to talk about how his father also became close to several members of the WWE roster, including Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle.

"He knew that I was one of the normal people that got into wrestling. Not one of these crazy guys who that's all they wanted to do. My dad is a retired United Methodist minister. He became a sounding board for guys like Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, and even Vince. I would see my dad at lunchtime sitting with Vince and talking for a long period of time. I think all of that allowed me to really endear myself to him. But also, he trusted me. And trust is a big big thing in that world because there are so many people who are untrustworthy."

The Coach remains one of the more interesting characters to have appeared in WWE back in the day in his role as Vince McMahon's assistant. Since then, he has made his name elsewhere as a prominent broadcaster.