"You’re the f**king best" - Ex-WWE star and his wife flew to Japan to watch Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) perform

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) has reacted to ex-WWE star Mojo Rawley flying to Japan to watch her perform.

On April 23, 2023, Stardom All Star Grand Queendom emanated from the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama. At the event, Mayu Iwatani defeated Mercedes to win the IWGP Women's Championship. Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley, aka Dean Muhtadi, was in attendance for the match.

Mojo shared a heartfelt post on Instagram soon after, and heaped big praise on Sasha Banks for betting on herself. Check out his post below:

The post received a response from Banks, who seemed incredibly grateful for Mojo's gesture. You can read it below:

"🥹🥹 I’m so lucky to have a friend like you! You’re the fu*king best 💙Thank you for always supporting me in and out of the ring. Now let’s gooo explore Japan."

Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut earlier this year

Banks made her NJPW debut at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. She has been having the time of her life in Japan ever since. While speaking with NJPW, she opened up about how it had always been her dream to compete for the promotion:

“I was shooting a movie in between training in Mexico then, but I knew I was going to Japan to train in December whether it was doing something with New Japan or not. When it all came together with NJPW though for Wrestle Kingdom it was ‘wow, OK, this is really happening’. This has been a dream literally since I was a teenager.” (H/T TJR Wrestling)

Banks is currently exploring Japan with Mojo Rawley and his wife. Although she lost her IWGP Women's Championship, she still has a lot left to do in Japan.

Have you been keeping up with Banks' current stint in Japan? Sound off!

