"You're fired" - Reason why WWE released Superstar after match against The Miz

Former WWE Superstar Nick Dinsmore (aka Eugene) has revealed that he was fired after a match against The Miz due to his weight.

Eugene originally performed for WWE from 2004 to 2007 following a spell in the company’s Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental territory. He made his return as an in-ring competitor in 2009 at WWE live events, while he also competed in one televised match against The Miz on RAW. He received his release shortly after the match.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, Eugene said he was re-signed by WWE to wrestle at live events and not on television. It was decided after his return that the former Tag Team Champion’s physical condition was not good enough.

“I came back and apparently they’d seen me two months earlier. I must’ve gotten heat. Either I’d got so much into bad shape or the mind was turned. But they were like, ‘We’re not selling fat, old Eugene, you’re fired.’”

Eugene told Chris Jericho that he could have been in better shape at the time. However, he did not think his size mattered too much because the Eugene character was not known for having a good body.

What happened when Eugene faced The Miz?

Eugene and The Calgary Kid (aka The Miz)

In storyline, The Miz was banned from RAW and SummerSlam in August 2009 after he lost a match against John Cena. The following week, he worked under a mask and called himself The Calgary Kid. Eugene recalled to Chris Jericho how he was not originally supposed to be involved in the match.

“That’s when they brought me to Calgary and I wrestled The Calgary Kid, who was Miz under the mask. I wasn’t scheduled to be on the road. All of a sudden, out of nowhere, ‘Hey, can you come to Calgary? Contract on a pole match.’”

The Miz ended up winning the match to earn himself another WWE contract. Meanwhile, Eugene returned to WWE in 2013-2014 as a trainer at the Performance Center. He has not competed in WWE since that 2009 match against The Miz.

