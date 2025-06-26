"You're about to get fired" - Popular star found out about release before getting WWE's call

A current WWE Superstar was told about her release mere minutes before she got the actual call. Chelsea Green reflected on her 2021 release on the latest edition of the Lightweights podcast.

Ad

In 2021, Chelsea Green and several other superstars were released in one batch as part of the company's mass releases. Green went on to make a comeback to the Stamford-based promotion under the Triple H regime and is currently one of the most successful stars in the company.

While speaking on the Lightweights podcast, Green opened up about her 2021 WWE release and revealed that Matt Cardona told her about the same minutes before.

Ad

Trending

"I got very lucky because Matt called me like three minutes before I was fired and said 'You're about to get fired.' I don't know how [he knew]. I'm so glad he did because it just gave me a split second in my kitchen – I was with Santana Garrett – to regroup and be like 'How am I going to handle this?'"

Ad

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

She recalled how awkward the situation was without knowing if Garrett would also be fired. Eventually, they were both released that day.

"It's awkward. I'm sitting there with one of my girl friends like is she going to get fired? Is it just going to be me? Either way, it's awkward. If it's just me, that's awkward because now I'm fired in front of my friend who's sitting there having tea with me. Or are we both going to get fired? That's f***ing awkward too, then we're both fired and we both don't have jobs." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Ad

Ad

Chelsea Green made WWE history last year

At Saturday Night's Main Event in late 2024, Chelsea Green defeated Michin to become the first-ever Women's United States Champion. She held the belt for several months before losing it to Zelina Vega.

Green is one of the most entertaining acts in all of WWE today. She has come a long way over the past four years or so and still has a lot left in the tank at just 34 years old.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!