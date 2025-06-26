"You're about to get fired" - Popular star found out about release before getting WWE's call

A current WWE Superstar was told about her release mere minutes before she got the actual call. Chelsea Green reflected on her 2021 release on the latest edition of the Lightweights podcast.
In 2021, Chelsea Green and several other superstars were released in one batch as part of the company's mass releases. Green went on to make a comeback to the Stamford-based promotion under the Triple H regime and is currently one of the most successful stars in the company.
While speaking on the Lightweights podcast, Green opened up about her 2021 WWE release and revealed that Matt Cardona told her about the same minutes before.
"I got very lucky because Matt called me like three minutes before I was fired and said 'You're about to get fired.' I don't know how [he knew]. I'm so glad he did because it just gave me a split second in my kitchen – I was with Santana Garrett – to regroup and be like 'How am I going to handle this?'"
When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!
She recalled how awkward the situation was without knowing if Garrett would also be fired. Eventually, they were both released that day.
"It's awkward. I'm sitting there with one of my girl friends like is she going to get fired? Is it just going to be me? Either way, it's awkward. If it's just me, that's awkward because now I'm fired in front of my friend who's sitting there having tea with me. Or are we both going to get fired? That's f***ing awkward too, then we're both fired and we both don't have jobs." [H/T WrestlingInc]
Chelsea Green made WWE history last year
At Saturday Night's Main Event in late 2024, Chelsea Green defeated Michin to become the first-ever Women's United States Champion. She held the belt for several months before losing it to Zelina Vega.
Green is one of the most entertaining acts in all of WWE today. She has come a long way over the past four years or so and still has a lot left in the tank at just 34 years old.
She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!