"You’re going to regret this“ - 27-year-old sends bold threat ahead of WWE NXT Great American Bash

A 27-year-old star has sent a warning ahead of WWE NXT Great American Bash this Sunday.

NXT Great American Bash 2023 will air live this Sunday from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Carmelo Hayes is set to defend the NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov at the premium live event. Tiffany Stratton will be putting the NXT Women's Championship on the line against Chase U's Thea Hail in a Submission match.

WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio will also be competing at the event in a Triple Threat match. Dirty Dom is scheduled to defend the NXT North American Championship against Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee this Sunday night. WWE veteran Baron Corbin will be squaring off against Gable Steveson in his debut match, and Gallus (Wolfgang and Mark Coffey) are set to put the NXT Tag Team Championship up for grabs against The Family (Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) as well.

Another interesting bout scheduled for the Great American Bash is the Weapons Wild match between Blair Davenport and Roxanne Perez. Davenport took to Twitter today to deliver a threat to Roxanne Perez ahead of their clash this Sunday in Texas.

Perez attacked Davenport during last night's episode of NXT while she was at a grocery store. Blair claimed that the former NXT Women's Champion is going to regret it.

"You’re going to regret this @roxanne_wwe 😡," tweeted Davenport.

Roxanne Perez reacts to Blair Davenport's threat ahead of WWE NXT Great American Bash

Roxanne Perez doesn't appear to be concerned with Blair Davenport's warning ahead of the premium live event this weekend.

The 21-year-old got the better of Davenport during the brawl at the grocery store last night on NXT. Perez launched a shopping cart at her midsection before bouncing a fridge door off of her face. She took to Twitter today to respond to Davenport's warning before their Weapons Wild match this Sunday.

Perez reacted to Davenport's threat that she is going to regret the attack with a GIF claiming that she doesn't think she will.

The card for this Sunday's premium live event is stacked with exciting matchups. It will be fascinating to see if Blair Devenport can back up her words when she battles Roxanne Perez in a Weapons Wild match at NXT Great American Bash.

