"You're gonna listen to me" - The Family member lays out ultimatum for The Don of WWE Tony D'Angelo

A Family member confronted Tony D'Angelo tonight on NXT. He also gave The Don an ultimatum.

Ad

Tony D'Angelo's world turned upside down ever since he was betrayed by Stacks at NXT Stand & Deliver 2025. When Tony faced Stacks at Battleground 2025, Luca Crusifino showed up ringside and watched The Don lose his match. Since then, Tony has not been able to trust his consigliere. Last week on the black and silver brand, Luca inadvertently cost Tony his match against Stacks for the NXT Heritage Cup. Following the bout, Tony punched Luca in the face.

Ad

Trending

Tonight on WWE NXT, Luca Crusifino called out Tony D'Angelo and demanded that he listen to him. He told Tony that he left college and turned down opportunities to be a lawyer so that he could be there for The Family, and that proves his loyalty.

Stacks then came out to try and drive a wedge between them. When Tony was talking, Luca punched him in the face. Moments later, he did the same to Stacks.

Ad

"Tony, I gave you the respect to listen to you, now you're gonna listen to me. You wanna talk about loyalty? Fine, let's talk about loyalty. Loyalty is me leaving college with one year of eligibility at Duquesne University for our Family because you asked me to. Loyalty is me turning down job offers from top law firms in the country without hesitation for a job that I've wanted since I was a child. I've turned down and given up everything that I've done up to this point for a chance, Tony, for a chance to be in the WWE. And you know... You know without a doubt that I have never done a damn thing to doubt you, Tony. Never. And you know what that is? That's loyalty."

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether Tony D'Angelo and Luca Crusifino will be able to get on the same page again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action