"You're gonna listen to me" - The Family member lays out ultimatum for The Don of WWE Tony D'Angelo

A Family member confronted Tony D'Angelo tonight on NXT. He also gave The Don an ultimatum.
Tony D'Angelo's world turned upside down ever since he was betrayed by Stacks at NXT Stand & Deliver 2025. When Tony faced Stacks at Battleground 2025, Luca Crusifino showed up ringside and watched The Don lose his match. Since then, Tony has not been able to trust his consigliere. Last week on the black and silver brand, Luca inadvertently cost Tony his match against Stacks for the NXT Heritage Cup. Following the bout, Tony punched Luca in the face.
Tonight on WWE NXT, Luca Crusifino called out Tony D'Angelo and demanded that he listen to him. He told Tony that he left college and turned down opportunities to be a lawyer so that he could be there for The Family, and that proves his loyalty.
Stacks then came out to try and drive a wedge between them. When Tony was talking, Luca punched him in the face. Moments later, he did the same to Stacks.
"Tony, I gave you the respect to listen to you, now you're gonna listen to me. You wanna talk about loyalty? Fine, let's talk about loyalty. Loyalty is me leaving college with one year of eligibility at Duquesne University for our Family because you asked me to. Loyalty is me turning down job offers from top law firms in the country without hesitation for a job that I've wanted since I was a child. I've turned down and given up everything that I've done up to this point for a chance, Tony, for a chance to be in the WWE. And you know... You know without a doubt that I have never done a damn thing to doubt you, Tony. Never. And you know what that is? That's loyalty."
It will be interesting to see whether Tony D'Angelo and Luca Crusifino will be able to get on the same page again.
