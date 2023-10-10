"YOU'RE GONNA PAY FOR THIS"- Nia Jax takes a brutal dig at her rival following massive loss on RAW

WWE Superstar Nia Jax took a shot at her rival Raquel Rodriguez following her loss on RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Rodriguez faced Jax in a singles match. Jax maintained control early on but was unable to win the match after Rhea Ripley got involved. The Eradicator came in and attacked both women resulting in a no-contest.

Following her massive loss, Jax took to social media as she fired shots at Rodriguez. Jax stated that Rodriguez will have to pay for her actions. The burst of overpowering emotions turned into words:

"YOU'RE GONNA PAY FOR THIS (emoji)."

Check out a screengrab of Jax's Instagram story on this link.

Teddy Long shares his opinion on Jade Cargill facing Nia Jax

Teddy Long recently shared his honest opinion on Jade Cargill facing Nia Jax in the near future.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long mentioned that it would be good for Cargill if she gets to face Jax as her first rival.

The veteran further added that both women would be good competitors, as Jax is a "sweetheart" in real life, and Long has known Jade since her training days. Long stated that the two facing off would be a hit and would be loved by the fans.

"I think right now would be the time to put her with Nia. Like Bill said, Nia Jax is destroying everybody, plus Nia Jax is a sweetheart. I got the chance to spend a lot of time with Jade during her training. I got the chance to be right there with her. I think they could tear the house down, and I think they could work with each other without any attitudes or problems. They would want to do stuff with each other that would do good and draw money," said Teddy Long.

It would be exciting to see if Cargill gets the opportunity to go up against Jax in the near future or not.

What are your thoughts on a Jade Cargill vs Nia Jax feud? Sound off in the comments section below.