"You're hired" - Vince McMahon personally hires new WWE SmackDown star

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has sent a video message to Pat McAfee to welcome him to the WWE SmackDown brand.

Ahead of Friday’s episode of SmackDown, WWE announced that McAfee is set to debut as the show’s new analyst. He will provide commentary every week alongside the Vice President of WWE’s on-air talent, Michael Cole.

McAfee shared a video on Twitter showing the various hints he has dropped about his new role. Midway through the video, McMahon personally welcomed the former NFL player to the SmackDown announce team.

“I’ve got some news for you. Pat McAfee, you’re hired.”

Pat was up to somethin' 😲 @PatMcAfeeShow joins the #SmackDown announce team starting TONIGHT at 8/7 C on FOX!https://t.co/MiuZQ5nOpF — WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2021

WWE's RAW and SmackDown commentary teams have undergone changes since WrestleMania 37. Adnan Virk now works as RAW's lead commentator alongside Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. Meanwhile, on SmackDown, Michael Cole is set to continue as the main announcer, with Pat McAfee working as an analyst.

Pat McAfee thanked Vince McMahon for his message

Pat McAfee began working for WWE in 2018

Having worked as an NXT TakeOver kickoff show analyst, Pat McAfee made his WWE in-ring debut in 2020. He competed in matches at NXT TakeOver: XXX (vs. Adam Cole) and NXT TakeOver: WarGames (vs. The Undisputed Era), losing on both occasions.

McAfee’s video went on to thank Vince McMahon for agreeing to take part in the announcement. He also alluded to his NXT rivalry with Adam Cole by signing off with the word “BAYBAY.”

“Ladies and gentlemen.. a lot has happened pretty quickly here. A dream has come true. I’m joining the incredibly talented folks of Friday Night SmackDown (live on Fox at 8PM EST every week) working alongside Michael Cole on commentary. An open mic, LIVE, in front of millions… AND MILLIONS.. of people every Friday. I’m beyond pumped and grateful. Big thanks to Vince McMahon for the decades of entertainment, the opportunity, AND.. agreeing to appear in this video announcement. Let’s do the d*mn thing….. BAYBAY.”

.@ReneeYoungWWE got kicked in the face. @PatMcAfeeShow wore a bucket of makeup...



...but here they are, still standing, and discussing the whirlwind that was last Friday's #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/yz1rxPx5lq — WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2019

Pat McAfee previously commentated on the November 1, 2019 episode of WWE SmackDown after WWE Crown Jewel. The company's flight delay coming back from Saudi Arabia caused multiple changes to be made to the show, including at the announce desk.